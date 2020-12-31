Hong Kong’s Future Now Lies With China – Analysis

The past year and a half has transformed Hong Kong. Following prolonged, intense and often violent protest in 2019, COVID-19 drove activists off the streets in early 2020. This year’s passage of the National Security Law (NSL) by China’s National People’s Congress marked a new political phase. Opposition...
The past year has changed Hong Kong forever. From crushing pro-democracy protests and dissent to the implementation of the National Security Law and ousted lawmakers, for many China’s tightening grip..