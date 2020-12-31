Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

8 at 8 with David Light: Thursday, December 31

Khaleej Times Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Happy New Year's Eve! At [email protected] with David Light, we're bringing you eight early fireworks of news and discussion to light up your morning at 8am. Find out everything you need to know about celebrating NYE in the UAE, a couple of Covid updates relating to the country's schools, and why Bollywood's Salman Khan is now an even luckier chap.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas lights dazzle at Wollaton Hall - famous for being used as Wayne Manor in Batman film (The Dark Knight Rises) [Video]

Christmas lights dazzle at Wollaton Hall - famous for being used as Wayne Manor in Batman film (The Dark Knight Rises)

Dazzling footage show a spectacular Christmas lights display being beamed onto a mansion famous for being Wayne Manor in the Batman film The Dark Knight Rises. The festive illuminations were..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Guinness Brewery Holiday Light Walk Runs Through December [Video]

Guinness Brewery Holiday Light Walk Runs Through December

For a bit of holiday cheer, Guinness Open Gate Brewery will have a Holiday Light Walk starting Thursday through December.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published
Can light stop the coronavirus? | David Brenner [Video]

Can light stop the coronavirus? | David Brenner

Far-UVC light is a type of ultraviolet light that kills microbes and viruses and, crucially, seems to be safe to use around humans. Radiation scientist David Brenner describes how we could use this..

Credit: TED     Duration: 30:15Published