Mob attacks, sets ablaze Hindu temple in northwestern Pakistan Thursday, 31 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Videos made by locals at the scene showed a crowd breaking apart blocks of the temple structure's walls using stones and sledgehammers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Pakistan: Mob torches Hindu temple A historic Hindu temple was attacked and set on fire by a mob in northwestern Pakistan. Local officials have blamed the incident on Muslim clerics.

Deutsche Welle 14 minutes ago