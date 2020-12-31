Global  
 

Samuel Little, America's worst serial killer, dies after confessing to 93 murders

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Samuel Little, America's worst serial killer, dies after confessing to 93 murdersThe man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in American history, with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died in California. He was 80.Samuel Little, who had diabetes, heart problems and other ailments, died at a California...
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: FBI releases chilling video of serial killer (2019)

FBI releases chilling video of serial killer (2019) 02:36

 Samuel Little, 79, confessed to strangling 93 victims between 1970 and 2005 last year – triple the number of victims that Ted Bundy confessed to killing. Now, the FBI is asking the public to help identify more victims of the man they say is America’s most prolific serial killer. CNN’s Dan Simon...

