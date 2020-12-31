Samuel Little, America's worst serial killer, dies after confessing to 93 murders
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
The man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in American history, with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died in California. He was 80.Samuel Little, who had diabetes, heart problems and other ailments, died at a California...
Samuel Little American serial killer
Samuel Little, serial killer behind 93 murders, has died at 80Little, who in 2018 confessed to 93 murders over more than three decades, had been in jail since 2014 for the murders of three women he strangled.
CBS News
Serial killer Samuel Little confesses to murdering 93 peopleTexas Ranger James Holland tells 60 Minutes how he got serial killer Samuel Little to confess to his crimes. Sharyn Alfonsi reports.
CBS News
