Spurs' Becky Hammon becomes 1st woman in history to direct NBA team
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovich's ejection in the first half.
