Dawn Wells Remembered By Fellow ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Castmate Tina Louise

Upworthy Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Actress Tina Louise, forever linked to her fellow Gilligan’s Island castmate Dawn Wells, remembered her today as “a very wonderful...
News video: Dawn Wells on her reputation after playing 'Gilligan's' Mary Ann

Dawn Wells on her reputation after playing 'Gilligan's' Mary Ann 00:56

 Dawn Wells, who played the beloved Mary Ann on “Gilligan’s Island,” talked to CNN in 1983 about the show’s longevity and how she built her career after.

‘Gilligan's Island’ star Tina Louise pays tribute to Dawn Wells

 Tina Louise is speaking out following the death of her “Gilligan’s Island” co-star Dawn Wells.
'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Who Played Mary Ann Dead at 82 from COVID

 Dawn Wells, who became a megastar by playing the sexy Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island" has died. Her rep says Dawn died from COVID Wednesday. Wells was one of 2...
