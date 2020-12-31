Ontario, Canada is in Covid lockdown. Its finance minister just got busted holidaying in St Barts

Mumbai Police will monitor using drones on New Year's eve



Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Spokesperson of Mumbai Police, S Chaitanya spoke on New Year preparations. Chaitanya said, "Night curfew to remain in place from 11:00 pm today to 06:00 am tomorrow (January 01). Section 144 to be imposed prohibiting gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops and boats. We will keep a watch using drones." "People should not think that they can escape if they drink and drive just because breathalysers are not being used in view of COVID-19. We can always collect blood samples and examine its alcohol content. Action will be taken against offenders," he added.

