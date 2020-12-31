Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario, Canada is in Covid lockdown. Its finance minister just got busted holidaying in St Barts

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Ontario, Canada is in Covid lockdown. Its finance minister just got busted holidaying in St BartsIn a video posted on Twitter on Christmas Eve, the finance minister of Canada's most populous province was shown sitting by a fireplace in a sweater with a gingerbread house and a little Christmas tree, drinking eggnog."I want to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ontario Ontario Province of Canada

‘Tremendous opportunity in India’: Canadian Minister on first virtual trade mission [Video]

‘Tremendous opportunity in India’: Canadian Minister on first virtual trade mission

Victor Fedeli, minister of economic development and trade of the Canadian province of Ontario, joins WorldView to talk about the first virtual mission he’s leading to India during December.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 21:45Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Mumbai Police will monitor using drones on New Year's eve [Video]

Mumbai Police will monitor using drones on New Year's eve

Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, Spokesperson of Mumbai Police, S Chaitanya spoke on New Year preparations. Chaitanya said, "Night curfew to remain in place from 11:00 pm today to 06:00 am tomorrow (January 01). Section 144 to be imposed prohibiting gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops and boats. We will keep a watch using drones." "People should not think that they can escape if they drink and drive just because breathalysers are not being used in view of COVID-19. We can always collect blood samples and examine its alcohol content. Action will be taken against offenders," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published
India records 21,821 new COVID cases in last 24 hours [Video]

India records 21,821 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 31 reported single-day spike of 21,821 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 299 deaths in the same period pushed the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,48,738. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 1,02,66,674 which include 2,57,656 active infections. More than 98,60,280 people have recovered from the virus with 26,139 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,27,244 samples were tested on December 29. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till December 29 are 17,20,49,274.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
J-K Police distributes COVID-19 kits among needy in Poonch [Video]

J-K Police distributes COVID-19 kits among needy in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir Police distributed COVID-19 kits among the needy in Poonch on December 30. The COVID-19 kit comprised of mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and sanitizer. "We will distribute COVID-19 kits throughout the districts," said Ramesh Kumar Angral, SSP, Poonch to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Girlfriend of Nashville suspect warned police he was making bombs

 More than a year before the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville, Anthony Warner's girlfriend warned police that he was building bombs in his RV. Jeff..
CBS News

'As heartless as it gets': Preschooler dumped in cemetery with pet dog

 A US community has rallied after a 3-year-old boy was dumped in a cemetery just two days before Christmas.Police officers made the heartbreaking discovery in the..
New Zealand Herald

Nashville police chief defends department's handling of 2019 complaint from bomber's girlfriend

 Authorities were notified of bomb concerns regarding Anthony Quinn Warner more than a year before he conducted the Christmas Day blast.
USATODAY.com
Nashville Police warned about bombing suspect in 2019 [Video]

Nashville Police warned about bombing suspect in 2019

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said on Wednesday that more than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, police officers visited his home after his girlfriend reported that he was making explosives in his RV.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:14Published

Saint Barthélemy Saint Barthélemy Island in the Caribbean

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Friends of Karima Baloch hold protest outside Toronto Police Headquarter [Video]

Friends of Karima Baloch hold protest outside Toronto Police Headquarter

The "Friends of Karima Baloch" staged a protest outside Toronto Police Headquarter on Friday and demanded justice for Karima Baloch. The protesters were raising the posters "Who killed Karima Baloch?..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published
India wouldn't have seen budget being made post-pandemic like this: Sitharaman at CII Partnership Summit [Video]

India wouldn't have seen budget being made post-pandemic like this: Sitharaman at CII Partnership Summit

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman took part in Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit via video conferencing. Asking suggestions from the attendees..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published
India has capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for itself, others countries [Video]

India has capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for itself, others countries

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on December 18 said that India's has enough capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for its needs and also to export it to other..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published