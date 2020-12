You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Giroir: Absolutely no politics in vaccine distribution



Adm. Brett Giroir tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that politics will play no part in the coronavirus vaccine distribution, despite President Donald Trump’s suggestion to a crowd at a Pennsylvania rally. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:27 Published 8 hours ago GOP lawmaker on what was happening behind the scenes after Trump delayed bill



CNN’s Dana Bash talks to Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), co-chairs of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, about President Donald Trump signing the coronavirus relief bill.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:35 Published 3 days ago GOP senator: Trump will be remembered for chaos if he doesn't sign bill



As President Donald Trump holds out on signing a coronavirus relief bill, GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Trump will be remembered for “chaos and misery” if he doesn’t sign the bill. CNN’s Jeremy.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:11 Published 3 days ago