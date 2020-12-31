Global  
 

‘Gilligan's Island’ star Tina Louise pays tribute to Dawn Wells

Thursday, 31 December 2020
Tina Louise is speaking out following the death of her “Gilligan’s Island” co-star Dawn Wells.
 Dawn Wells, the girl-next-door actress and former beauty queen who played the sweet Mary Ann Summers on the iconic CBS sitcom 'Gilligan's Island', died Wednesday morning. She was 82.

