Lincoln Riley's bowl drought ended in blowout fashion. The Oklahoma head coach finally got his first postseason victory on...Full Article
Kyle Trask Struggles as Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma Rout Florida in Cotton Bowl
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Oklahoma Sooners tie Cotton Bowl record for points in rout of Florida Gators
Oklahoma's offense broke out in a big way and the Sooners defense made it a nightmare day for Kyle Trask in a 55-20 Cotton Bowl win..
USATODAY.com
Cotton Bowl preview: Can Kyle Trask lead Florida past Oklahoma's defense?
Breaking down everything we're expecting in this year's Cotton Bowl between the Sooners and Gators.
ESPN