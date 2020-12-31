Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Friends and colleagues mourn loss of Louisiana Rep.-elect Luke Letlow

Upworthy Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Lawmakers and senior staffers are mourning the loss of Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.), who died of complications from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with COVID-19

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with COVID-19 00:56

 Luke Letlow, who won the 5th Congressional District seat in Louisiana, died with COVID-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Louisiana Congressman-Elect Dies After Battle With COVID-19 [Video]

Louisiana Congressman-Elect Dies After Battle With COVID-19

Louisiana Congressman-Elect Dies, After Battle With COVID-19. Luke Letlow was 41 years old when he died due to the disease on Tuesday. The Republican representative-elect is survived by his wife..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
COVID Kills Incoming Congressman [Video]

COVID Kills Incoming Congressman

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow (R-LA) has passed away after battling the coronavirus

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:43Published
U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19 [Video]

U.S. congressman-elect Letlow dies of COVID-19

U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana died on Tuesday of COVID-19, his campaign said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:45Published