Dawn Wells, the actress who went on a fictional “three-hour tour” in 1964 and found lifelong fame as the bubbly girl-next-door Mary Ann...Full Article
Paul Batura: ‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19
KCAL 9 CBS LA
Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after..
You might like
More coverage
Gilligan's Island fame lasted nearly 60 years for star Dawn Wells
Sydney Morning Herald
The actress who radiated all-American wholesomeness and a youthful naïve charm as the character Mary Ann on the hit 1960s sitcom..
-
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies at 82; COVID-19 cited
Japan Today
-
Hollywood reacts to ‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells’ death
FOXNews.com
-
‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies At 82 Of Causes Related To COVID-19
Daily Caller
-
Dawn Wells, star of "Gilligan's Island," dies of COVID-19
CBS News