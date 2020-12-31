“I have never seen a president in American history who has lied so continuously and so outrageously as Donald Trump, period,”...Full Article
Trump versus the truth: The most outrageous falsehoods of his presidency
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Business Matters - BM20190916
WFMZ Allentown, PA
Trump: Frustration or Praise?
You might like
More coverage
Joe Biden - Fact-checking Biden on use of cages for immigrants during Obama administration
The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Fact-checking Biden on use of cages for immigrants during Obama administrationJoe Biden claimed..
PolitiFact
Trump’s Lack Of Decorum, Dignity And Statesmanship – OpEd
My Leftist friends (as well as many ardent #NeverTrumpers) constantly ask me if I’m not bothered by Donald Trump’s lack of..
Eurasia Review