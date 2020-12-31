Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products and consult their veterinarian.Full Article
FDA recalls some dry pet food after deaths of 28 dogs
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Pet Food Recalled After Dozens Of Dog Deaths
Wochit
The FDA has issued a recall of Sportmix Pet Food.
The call comes after more than two dozen dogs have died after ingesting..
-
Pet Food Recalled Over Toxic Mold Linked To Deaths Of 28 Dogs
CBS 2
-
FDA recalls Sportmix pet food after 28 deaths and 8 illnesses in dogs
USATODAY.com
-
Pet food recalled after deaths of at least 28 dogs
Upworthy
-
Midwestern Pet Foods Recalls Certain Pet Food Products Due To Potentially Fatal Levels Of Toxin
RTTNews
You might like
More coverage
Ditch your dog’s crusty, rock-hard kibble and give them fresh dry food made with real ingredients from Spot and Tango
Healthier diets help dogs live longer, so spend more time with your pooch when you feed them UnKibble. Spot and Tango’s UnKibble..
In the Know: Finds