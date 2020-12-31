New video shows woman attacking teen she falsely accused of stealing her iPhone at Soho hotel
Published
Jazz musician Keyon Harrold, 40, "sustained scratches to his hand" from the woman, according to police.Full Article
Published
Jazz musician Keyon Harrold, 40, "sustained scratches to his hand" from the woman, according to police.Full Article
A father captured video of a woman harassing his teenage son in a New York hotel as she falsely accused the teen of stealing her..
Cell phone video shows a woman falsely accusing a Black teen of stealing her iPhone at a New York City hotel. Mayor Bill de Blasio..