The man authorities say was the deadliest serial killer in U.S. history with nearly 60 confirmed victims, died in California, officials said.Full Article
Samuel Little, deadliest serial killer in US history, dies in California
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Samuel Little, America's worst serial killer, dies after confessing to 93 murders
New Zealand Herald
The man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in American history, with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died in..
-
Samuel Little, the “most prolific serial killer,” dies at 80
CBS News
-
Samuel Little, believed to be America's worst serial killer, dies at age 80
Upworthy
-
Most prolific U.S. serial killer, who confessed to 93 murders, dies in California hospital
Japan Today
-
Deadliest serial killer in American history dies at 80, with police still searching for his victims
Washington Post
You might like
More coverage
100819 11 pm
WTVQ Lexington, KY
100819 11 pm
Samuel Little: Inmate is most prolific serial killer in US history, FBI says
WPTV News | West Palm Beach