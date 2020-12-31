Chloë Grace Moretz is a standout in Roseanne Liang's "Shadow in the Cloud," an insane World War II monster movie co-starring Nick Robinson.Full Article
Review: Chloë Grace Moretz saves the bonkers WWII monster movie 'Shadow in the Cloud'
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Shadow in the Cloud Movie - Clip with Chloë Grace Moretz - Gremlin
Teaser Trailer
Shadow in the Cloud Movie - Clip with Chloë Grace Moretz - Gremlin - Vertical Entertainment
Shadow in the Cloud Movie Trailer
Teaser Trailer
You might like
More coverage
Chloe Grace Moretz On Using Her Platform For LGBTQ+, BLM Movement
Chloe Grace Moretz stars as an Air Force pilot in the World War II monster movie, "Shadow In The Cloud". Speaking with ET Canada's..
ETCanada
TIFF Review: Shadow in the Cloud starring Chloe Grace Moretz is a complete waste of potential
Well, here it is, the most ridiculous movie I’ve seen from TIFF this year. Shadow in the Cloud stars Chloe Grace Moretz as Maude..
Lainey Gossip