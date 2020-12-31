Review: Chloë Grace Moretz saves the bonkers WWII monster movie 'Shadow in the Cloud'

Review: Chloë Grace Moretz saves the bonkers WWII monster movie 'Shadow in the Cloud'

Upworthy

Published

Chloë Grace Moretz is a standout in Roseanne Liang's "Shadow in the Cloud," an insane World War II monster movie co-starring Nick Robinson.

Full Article