Yes, if you’re in Auckland, Sydney, Tokyo, Beijing or Manila. Here’s how the rest of the world is counting down to 2021.Full Article
New Year's Eve Live: Global Updates
David Guetta Says: "Get The Vaccine"
Clash
He's planning a New Year party for 2021...
*David Guetta* has urged fans to get the vaccine.
Often a figure..
Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier
Mid-Day
New Year's Eve 2020 around the world +++ live updates +++
Deutsche Welle
Mumbai: As city issues strict SOPs for NYE, illegal beach shacks pop up for big bash
Mid-Day
Although the government has restricted New Year's Eve events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a beach party is being organised at..
Loop Insights Reviews Its Most Successful Year in Its History, Highlighted by Revenue-Generating Partnerships, World-Class Telecom Partnerships, World’s First-Ever Venue Bubble Implementation and Expansion Into the Travel, Film, Live Entertainment Indus
GlobeNewswire
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – YY
GlobeNewswire
Coronavirus Australia updates live: Police to crack down on Sydney NYE's revellers as source of COVID cluster remains mystery
Sydney Morning Herald
Anavex Life Sciences Reports Fiscal 2020 Year End Financial Results And Clinical Program Updates
GlobeNewswire