The Miami Dolphins will be forced to play Sunday’s critical game against the Buffalo Bills without veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick,...Full Article
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Bills
USATODAY.com
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has come on in relief for Miami, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the..
-
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for the coronavirus
Washington Post
-
Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Tests Positive For COVID-19, Won’t Play Sunday Against Buffalo
cbs4.com
-
Source: Dolphins QB Fitzpatrick tests positive
ESPN
-
Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19
Pro Football Talk
You might like
More coverage
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick out vs. Bills after testing positive for COVID-19, per report
CBS Sports
The QB could also be forced to miss Miami's first potential playoff game
-
Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Buffalo Bills, per reports
Upworthy
-
Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick out vs. Bills after testing positive for COVID-19, per report
Upworthy
-
REPORT: Ryan Fitzpatrick Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Daily Caller
-
Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick out vs. Bills after testing positive for COVID-19
Upworthy