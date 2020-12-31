The FBI are now investigating after the 57 vials of vaccine were taken out of a fridge and left at room temperature for too long, ruining themFull Article
Hospital worker deliberately destroys 570 doses of the Moderna Covid vaccine
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Wisconsin Hospital Worker Fired After 57 Vials Of COVID Vaccine Were Ruined
CBS 2 Chicago
A Wisconsin hospital worker has been fired for intentionally removing COVID-19 vaccine from a refrigerator – forcing the hospital..
-
Wisconsin Hospital Worker Intentionally Spoiled 500 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
Daily Caller
-
Hospital worker fired for ruining hundreds of COVID vaccine doses
CBS News
-
Hospital worker fired for deliberately leaving hundreds of COVID vaccine doses out of refrigerator
Upworthy
-
Wisconsin hospital employee 'intentionally' removed COVID-19 vaccine from refrigeration
FOXNews.com
You might like
More coverage
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Efforts Continue Across the Tri-State
WEVV
Within weeks of its arrival to the Tri-State area, the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to thousands of frontline healthcare..
Millions of U.S. vaccine doses sit on ice
Reuters Studio
5pm LFCHD Vaccines 12.23.2020
WTVQ Lexington, KY