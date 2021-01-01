The World Health Organization says it has cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, meaning poorer countries may soon get access to the shot already available in Europe and North America. Every country that has a drug regulatory agency will have to issue its own approval for any Covid-19 vaccine, but countries with weak systems usually rely on WHO to vet the shots.Full Article
WHO clears Pfizer vaccine for emergency use
IndiaTimes 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Kuwait- WHO lists Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
MENAFN.com
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed Pfizer-BioNTech..
-
WHO approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
Brisbane Times
-
World Health Organization lists Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
Jerusalem Post
-
Poorer nations could get access to Pfizer vaccine after WHO approval
Belfast Telegraph
-
Coronavirus: WHO grants first emergency use validation to BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine
Deutsche Welle
You might like
More coverage
Perna: Whole-Of-America Operation Warp Speed Effort ‘Remarkable Feat’
Eurasia Review
By C. Todd Lopez
With two vaccines for COVID-19 — one from Pfizer and one from Moderna — now available to..
-
COVID-19 vaccine dry run in all states and union territories on January 2
Mid-Day
-
COVID-19 vaccine: India will have a happy New Year with something in hand, says DCGI
Mid-Day
-
India will have COVID-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
Mid-Day
-
It is just 70 per cent effective against novel coronavirus
Mid-Day