Ontario’s Finance Minister Rod Phillips resigned Thursday after provoking outrage for taking a holiday in the Caribbean earlier this month in defiance of his own government’s pandemic safety guidelines.Full Article
Ontario's finance minister resigns after taking Caribbean holiday amid pandemic
Phillips should be removed from cabinet over holiday trip abroad, NDP says
Ontario's Opposition is calling for the finance minister to be removed from cabinet over his decision to vacation abroad as the..
CP24