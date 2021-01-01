Unforgettable in 2020: Infection curves, COVID-19 dashboards

Back in January 2020, Lauren Gardner, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, was tracking measles data when a couple of her PhD students began talking about a new coronavirus in China.
Many of these students were Chinese and they were already tracking it closely. In a few hours over one...
Back in January 2020, Lauren Gardner, co-director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, was tracking measles data when a couple of her PhD students began talking about a new coronavirus in China.