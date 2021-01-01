Australia has changed one word in its national anthem to reflect what the prime minister called “the spirit of unity” and the country's Indigenous population. Prime Minister Scott…Full Article
Australia changes word in anthem to honor Indigenous people
Japan Today 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Revealed: Carole Baskin, Nelly, Justina Machado to Compete on Season 29
The Wrap
ABC revealed the cast for Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” on Tuesday, with “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin,..
You might like
More coverage
Australian rugby players refuse to sing anthem they say ignores Indigenous history
A growing chorus of voices in Australia is clamouring to alter the lyric ‘young and free’ from the national anthem because they..
CTV News