British medics warned Friday that hospitals around the country face a perilous few weeks amid surging new coronavirus infections that have been blamed on a new variant of the virus.Full Article
U.K. in 'eye of the storm' amid surging new coronavirus cases
CTV News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: Los Angeles calls in National Guard to remove bodies of virus victims
New Zealand Herald
America's coronavirus crisis has reached a new low, with its second-biggest city so overrun with cases that patients are dying in..
You might like
More coverage
ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 224 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths
WLFI
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, December 31, that 6,543 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed..
Lexington Covid Numbers NOON 123120
WTVQ Lexington, KY