Pope Francis ushered in the New Year on Friday with a traditional Angelus blessing from the papal library, pushing through nerve pain that forced him to skip New Year's ceremonies in St. Peter's Basilica.Full Article
Pope pushes through nerve pain to give New Year's blessing
IndiaTimes 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Tame Impala - The Slow Rush
Clash
A rich, nuanced return...
If *Kevin Parker* appears relaxed, then perhaps that’s because he is. The epitome of zen..
-
Pope pushes through nerve pain to give new year’s blessing
Belfast Telegraph
-
Korean cardinal to consecrate Pyongyang Diocese to Mary on Assumption
CNA
-
Boston archdiocese pushes back after Trump says Boston bomber ‘deserves death’
CNA
-
Pope Francis praises sacrifices of Rome’s clergy amid pandemic
CNA
You might like
More coverage
Apostolate to the Handicapped for Feb. 25
WISC
Apostolate to the Handicapped for Feb. 25