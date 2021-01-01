A Hindu temple in Pakistan destroyed by a Muslim mob this week will be rebuilt using provincial government funds, its information minister said Friday. Around 1,500 people descended Wednesday on the temple — in a remote village of northeast Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province — after protesting against renovations being made to an adjoining building owned by a Hindu group.Full Article
Provincial government to pay for Pakistan Hindu temple destroyed by mob
