Cooper and Cohen did shots on CNN's New Year's Eve show, much to the delight of pretty much everyone watching at homeFull Article
Everybody Loved Watching Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Get Drunk for New Year’s
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Cooper's heartwarming message to those grieving loved ones
Bleacher Report AOL
CNN’s Anderson Cooper takes a moment during the New Year’s Eve Live special to talk about losing his father as a young boy,..
Mariah Carey shares her personal highlight from 2020
Bleacher Report AOL
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen meet their puppy doppelgängers
Bleacher Report AOL
You might like
More coverage
Colbert shares uplifting words on New Year's Eve: You're not alone
Bleacher Report AOL
CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen ring in 2021 from Times Square. They were joined by..
She's back... 'SNL' alum returns with hilarious impression
Bleacher Report AOL
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen compete for cutest baby
Bleacher Report AOL