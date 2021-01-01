Vice President Mike Pence wants a judge to toss a lawsuit that seeks to grant him power to overturn the results of the 2020 election....Full Article
Mike Pence fighting lawsuit giving him power to overturn election results
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Pence seeks dismissal of suit aiming to overturn election
Denver Post
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge to dismiss a last-gasp lawsuit led by a House Republican that seeks to give Vice..
-
Mike Pence Asks Judge to Dismiss Lawsuit Aiming to Overturn Presidential Election Results
TIME
-
Pence, House seek to dismiss Gohmert-GOP suit aimed at letting him overturn election
FOXNews.com
-
Pence, House Seek to Dismiss GOP Suit Aimed at Letting Him Overturn Election
Upworthy
-
Mike Pence asks judge to toss Gohmert's lawsuit that seeks to overturn election results
USATODAY.com
You might like
More coverage
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in..