Can UK citizens travel to Europe? Can EU citizens travel to the UK with identity cards? How about health care -- and travel with pets?...Full Article
How Brexit will change travel
UK braces for historic departure from the European Union
A deal has been reached, but more wrangling is expected as a new relationship emerges.
New Brexit checks begin on goods arriving into NI from Great Britain
The first freight checks required under the terms of Brexit’s economic sea border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland have..