Congress has overridden President Donald Trump's veto of a defense policy bill, a first by lawmakers since he took office nearly four years ago.In an extraordinary New Year's Day session, the Republican-controlled Senate easily...Full Article
Congress overrides Donald Trump for the first time in four years
New Zealand Herald 5 shares 100 views
Census Bureau to miss year-end deadline
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
The Census Bureau says it will miss its year-end deadline for dividing congressional seats. The pandemic delayed census counting..
Is Vaccine Distribution Trump’s Biggest Screw Up Yet? – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Trump Tops List as 'Most Admired Man in America' in Annual Gallop Survey
Wibbitz Top Stories
Trump Tops List as
'Most Admired Man in America', in Annual Gallop Survey.
1,018 adults were surveyed for
the poll..
-
Dow Jones climbs to record close on coronavirus vaccine and economic stimulus benefit hopes
Proactive Investors
