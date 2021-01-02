Iran has exceeded some limits of the 2015 agreement in the past but this move would mark a notable step toward strengthening its nuclear capacity. The U.S. withdrew from the pact in 2018.Full Article
Iran Tells U.N. Agency It Will Enrich Uranium Back To Pre-Nuclear Deal Level Of 20%
NPR 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Iran has told IAEA it plans to enrich uranium to 20%, Russian envoy says
Jerusalem Post
The move is the latest of several recent announcements by Iran to the International Atomic Energy Agency that it plans to further..
Time To Resurrect The Iran Nuclear Deal? – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Extending Nuclear Cooperation To The Middle East
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Will Iranian Moderates’ Attempt To Deal With Biden On Nuclear Agreement Be Sabotaged? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Golnaz Esfandiari*
(RFE/RL) -- New Iranian legislation requiring officials to boost uranium enrichment within the..
Biden Warns Iran To End ‘Malign’ Regional Activities
Eurasia Review