Iran Tells U.N. Agency It Will Enrich Uranium Back To Pre-Nuclear Deal Level Of 20%

Iran Tells U.N. Agency It Will Enrich Uranium Back To Pre-Nuclear Deal Level Of 20%

NPR

Published

Iran has exceeded some limits of the 2015 agreement in the past but this move would mark a notable step toward strengthening its nuclear capacity. The U.S. withdrew from the pact in 2018.

Full Article