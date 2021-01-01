A record 3 million early votes have been cast in the two Georgia runoff elections that next week will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate, according to…Full Article
A record 3 million early votes cast in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff races
Japan Today 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Early voting ends in runoff election in Georgia
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Early voting ends in runoff election in Georgia
You might like
More coverage
Senator Perdue campaigns in Dalton with runoff election day less than a week away
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Senator Perdue campaigns in Dalton with runoff election day less than a week away