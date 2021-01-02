Newly-elected Rep. Yvette Herrell plans to contest Biden's Electoral College win
Published
Newly-election Congresswoman Yvette Herrell pledged to object to certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory on Jan. 6.Full Article
Published
Newly-election Congresswoman Yvette Herrell pledged to object to certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory on Jan. 6.Full Article
GOP Senator Josh Hawley Will Object
to Electoral College Certification.
On Dec. 30, the Republican senator from..
Donald Trump is “dumb as a rock” (to use his phrase) when it comes to the programs and the policies of the federal government..