In Georgia, Biden’s presidency meets early defining moment
Indian Express 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump
Reuters - Politics
Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but..
POL NEWS USE
WTAT
11pm-11082020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT 10 - 11/08/20
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT 10 - 11/08/20
From joy to denial, Americans react to Biden's victory
Reuters - Politics
7pm-11042020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
12pm-11052020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Election Update
FOX 4 Now Florida