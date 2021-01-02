The search off the Florida coast for a missing boat with about 20 people on board has been suspended, the US Coast Guard said Friday.Full Article
Coast Guard suspends search for Florida-bound boat with about 20 people aboard
Boat headed to Lake Worth Beach missing with around 20 people aboard
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Coast Guard officials said Wednesday they are searching for an overdue vessel with around 20 people aboard headed from the Bahamas..
