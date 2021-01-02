Different efficacy results for a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine released separately in China and in United Arab Emirates are both real and...Full Article
Different efficacy data for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine 'real and valid'-media
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Different efficacy data for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine "real and valid"-media
Upworthy
Different efficacy results for a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine released separately in China and in United Arab Emirates are both real..
-
Autocar's motoring predictions for 2021
Autocar
-
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program and Files Trademark Application for The Complete Vaccine™
GlobeNewswire
-
Axsome Therapeutics Announces Positive Efficacy and Safety Results from the Phase 3 MOVEMENT Long-Term Trial of AXS-07 in the Acute Treatment of Migraine
GlobeNewswire
-
COVID-19 vaccine: India will have a happy New Year with something in hand, says DCGI
Mid-Day
You might like
More coverage
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Shows 94.1 Percent Efficacy
Eurasia Review
A peer-reviewed paper published in The New England Journal of Medicine provides data from the much-anticipated COVE study, which..