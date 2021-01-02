The U.S. Coast Guard announced Friday it has suspended its search for a missing vessel carrying about 20 people traveling from the...Full Article
Coast Guard ends search for boat carrying 20 from Bahamas to Florida
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Coast Guard suspends search for Florida-bound boat with about 20 people aboard
Upworthy
The search off the Florida coast for a missing boat with about 20 people on board has been suspended, the US Coast Guard said..
-
Coast Guard suspends search for Florida-bound boat believed carrying 20 from Bahamas
Upworthy
-
Search Suspended For Vessel That Left Bahamas With 20 On Board
cbs4.com
-
Coast Guard suspends search for boat carrying approximately 20
CBS News
-
Coast Guard suspends search for boat carrying approximately 20 people
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Coast Guard Searching For Missing Boaters
CBS4 Miami
The search is being conducted in the ocean between South Florida and the Bahamas.
Coast Guard searches for missing boat with 20 people aboard headed to Palm Beach County from Bahamas
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Boat headed to Lake Worth Beach missing with around 20 people aboard
WPTV News | West Palm Beach