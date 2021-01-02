The 29-foot boat departed from Bimini, the Bahamas, and was headed to Lake Worth Beach, Fla., officials said.Full Article
Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Boat With 20 Aboard
The US Coast Guard says it has suspended its search after covering 17,000 square miles of sea.
Coast Guard officials said Wednesday they are searching for an overdue vessel with around 20 people aboard headed from the Bahamas..
