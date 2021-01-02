LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home in the Highlands area of Louisville was vandalized overnight.Full Article
Sen. Mitch McConnell's Louisville home vandalized
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/06/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/06/2020
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS at 6- 11/02/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS at 6- 11/02/2020
11pm 2020 Election 11.01.2020
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Mr. Higgins Teacher of Week
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Breonna fallout cont
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Noon 9-11-20
WEVV