Iran said it plans to enrich uranium up to 20 per cent at its underground Fordo nuclear facility as soon as possible, pushing its programme a technical step away from weapons-grade levels as it increases pressure on the West over the tattered atomic deal.Full Article
Iran to enrich uranium upto 20 per cent as soon as possible
