DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Saturday it plans to enrich uranium up to 20% at its underground Fordo nuclear facility “as soon as possible,” pushing its program a technical step away from weapons-grade levels as it increases pressure on the West over the tattered atomic deal.Full Article
Iran plans 20 percent uranium enrichment 'as soon as possible'
Iran plans 20% uranium enrichment at underground Fordo nuclear facility 'as soon as possible'
Move comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the waning days of the administration of President Donald Trump.
Iran parliament moves to halt IAEA access to nuclear sites
The proposed changes could allow Iran to resume uranium enrichment at levels of 20 percent.