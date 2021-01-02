Denver Broncos Hall of Fame RB Floyd Little dies at 78
Former Denver Broncos running back Floyd Little has died at 78. The Hall of Famer spent his entire career with the Broncos and retired...Full Article
The 78-year-old passed Friday night at his home in Nevada after a battle with cancer.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little, who starred in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, has been diagnosed with cancer, according..