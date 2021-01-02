A coalition of 11 Republican senators announced today it will challenge the outcome of the presidential election by voting to reject electors from some states when Congress meets next week to certify the Electoral College results...Full Article
US election: Ted Cruz leads Republicans challenging Biden's win over Trump
New Zealand Herald 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
US Senator Cruz joins Republican block objecting to Biden's victory
Jerusalem Post
The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would..
-
A dozen Republican senators plan to object to certification of Biden's election win over Trump
USATODAY.com
-
Cruz Joins Republican Bloc in Senate to Challenge Biden's Victory
VOA News
-
Nearly a dozen Republican senators led by Ted Cruz plan to object the Electoral College certification of Biden's win
Business Insider
-
Republicans torn over Trump’s Electoral College challenge of Biden
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Trump returns to WH ahead of GOP's election challenge
Bleacher Report AOL
President Donald Trump returned to the White House early after cutting his Florida vacation short. Sources tell CNN that Trump is..
Josh Hawley Sets Up Capitol Hill Election Battle – OpEd
Eurasia Review