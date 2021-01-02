Indigenous populations are also considered high-risk for COVID-19, particularly remote communities, because of inequities such as...Full Article
Vaccine rollout picks up speed in First Nations across Canada
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
First U.S. COVID shots coming Monday: Army General
Reuters - Politics
The first shots in a massive U.S. COVID-19 vaccine campaign will be administered as early as Monday, with Pfizer Inc and partners..
Sunrise
WCBI
You might like
More coverage
-
The Battle For The Coronavirus Narrative – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Interconnected Dangers To Civilization – OpEd
Eurasia Review