Legendary talk show host and former CNN interviewer Larry King has Covid-19, according to a source close to the family.Full Article
Larry King has been hospitalized with Covid-19
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Larry King Hospitalized With Covid-19: Report
Mediaite
Broadcasting legend Larry King is in an Los Angeles Hospital battling Covid-19, according to news reports Saturday.
You might like
More coverage
K.T. Oslin explains what her initials stand for (1996)
Bleacher Report AOL
In a 1996 interview with CNN’s Larry King, country music singer K.T. Oslin explained what her initials stand for and what..