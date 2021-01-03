Former CNN talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday.Full Article
Former CNN talk show host Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19, network says
Larry King, 87, Being Treated For COVID-19
Talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19, a source close to him confirmed to CBS News.
