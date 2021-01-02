Vandals lashed out at the leaders of the U.S. House and Senate over the holiday weekend, blighting their homes with graffiti and in one case a pig's head…Full Article
Homes of McConnell, Pelosi vandalized
Japan Today 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Homes of Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell are vandalized
Bleacher Report AOL
The homes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were vandalized, police said, after the Senate..
-
AP Top Stories January 2 P
USATODAY.com
-
'Weres my money': abusive graffiti sprays homes of McConnell, Pelosi
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Pelosi's, McConnell's homes vandalized after Congress fails to approve $2K stimulus checks
Upworthy
-
Homes of Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi are reported vandalized
Denver Post
You might like
More coverage
US politics: Vandals target Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi's houses
New Zealand Herald
Vandals lashed out at the leaders of the US House and Senate over the holiday weekend, blighting their homes with graffiti and in..
-
McConnell and Pelosi's homes vandalized after Congress fails to pass $2,000 stimulus checks
Upworthy
-
Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell's homes vandalised
BBC News
-
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief bill fails
Washington Post
-
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi homes vandalized after $2K stimulus relief fails
Upworthy