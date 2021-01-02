Sen. Ted Cruz and 10 other Republican senators will join Sen. Josh Hawley’s attempt Wednesday to block the certification of...Full Article
Ted Cruz, GOP senators to demand audit before certifying Joe Biden's win
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Group Of GOP Senators Demand Audit Of Election Results
CBS 2 New York
Eighteen days away from President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, there's a new Republican effort to dispute Biden's win. A group..
Cruz leads Republican drive challenging Biden win
Reuters Studio
You might like
More coverage
Ted Cruz Leads GOP Group To Oppose 2020 Election Results
Watch VideoSenator Ted Cruz of Texas is leading a group of 11 GOP senators, who now say they will object to certification of the..
Newsy
Sen. Ted Cruz to Lead Senate GOP in Opposing Certification
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Saturday he is joining a block of about a dozen Republican senators that will raise objections Jan 6..
Newsmax