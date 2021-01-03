Portland Starts 2021 With Violent Rallies In Support Of BLM

The US city of Portland in the northwestern state of Oregon has started the New Year with what was claimed to be a “riot” as police and protesters clashed over a simmering outrage against police violence and racial discrimination against people of color in the country.
The Portland Police Bureau said the violence erupted...
